Funeral procession announced for Pelham Police Officer Juan Gomez, who died after battling COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Pelham announced the funeral procession route for Police Officer Juan Gomez.

Gomez died after battling COVID-19.

The procession will leave Shades Mountain Community Church at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and will follow this route:

Tyler Road to Highway 31 South

Right onto Highway 31

Immediate right onto I-65 South on-ramp

I-65 South to Cahaba Valley Road Exit 246

Right onto Cahaba Valley Road to Pelham Parkway

Left onto Pelham Parkway South

Continue Pelham Parkway / Hwy 31 South into Alabaster to Hwy 119

Right onto Highway 119 South to Montevallo

Right into entrance of Alabama National Cemetery

Estimated arrival at cemetery is 1:30 p.m.

A memorial service is set for Tuesday at Shades Mountain Community Church from 6-8 p.m. His funeral will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m., also at Shades Mountain, with a 2 p.m. burial to follow at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo.

The gofundme set up for his family can be accessed here.

