FIRST ALERT: Fred moving away, gradual clearing Tuesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We continue to monitor Tropical Depression Fred this morning as it moves to the northeast into parts of Georgia. The heaviest rain and severe weather remain in Georgia. All that we are seeing here in Alabama is rain in east Alabama. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing the bulk of the rain stretching across Tallapoosa, Clay, Calhoun, and Cherokee counties. Rest of Alabama is dry. If you live along and west of I-65 this morning, you will likely remain dry. The steady rainfall in east Alabama is likely to move out early this afternoon. I can’t rule out a few pop-up showers or storms this afternoon, but most spots will likely end up dry. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures this afternoon will vary pending on where you live. Areas in east Alabama will trend slightly cooler with highs in the low to mid 80s. Areas along I-65 such as Birmingham, Cullman, and Alabaster will end up with highs in the mid 80s. If you live in west Alabama, it could end up warmer with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Plan for decreasing clouds this afternoon with a mix of sunshine as Fred continues to move out. Winds will continue from the north at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph. Rain chances this afternoon will be around 30 percent.

Scattered Storms Possible Wednesday: We will remain in a muggy and warm air mass tomorrow. Temperatures are forecast to start in the lower 70s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We should end up with a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s. A weak disturbance to our west will try to move into northwest Alabama tomorrow evening sparking showers and thunderstorms. We will hold on to a 40 percent chance for storms with the best coverage in west Alabama. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. With high humidity levels, it will likely feel like it is close to the triple digits.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the increasing rain chances for Thursday as a disturbance moves into Central Alabama. Plan on increasing storm chances Thursday afternoon and evening. With more cloud cover and higher rain chances at 70 percent, temperatures will likely trend cooler along and north of I-20. Plan for highs in the mid to upper 80s Thursday. Storms that develop Thursday could become strong. Main threats will be heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

Storm Chances Continue Friday: With westerly flow, we could continue to see scattered showers and storms develop and move in Friday afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid to upper 80s with rain chances around 60 percent. I can’t rule out a few strong storms Friday. Main threat will be gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning.

Weekend Forecast: It looks like our driest day this weekend will occur on Sunday. Saturday will remain hot and muggy with a 40-50 percent chance for heat activated scattered showers and storms. Temperatures are forecast to warm near 90°F Saturday afternoon with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. High pressure will build across the Southeast keeping us mostly dry Sunday. We’ll likely end up partly cloudy and hot with highs in the lower 90s Sunday afternoon. We’ll introduce a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm Sunday. Most spots will remain hot and dry. The upcoming week is looking mostly dry and hot with temperatures possibly staying above average with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Tropical Update: Fred was downgraded to a tropical depression this morning at 4 a.m. with winds at 35 mph. It is forecast to weaken as it moves to the north-northeast at 10-15 mph. The heaviest rainfall will remain in Georgia where they could see flash flooding and a chance for a few isolated tornadoes. The tornado threat will likely spread into parts of the Carolinas this afternoon. We are also watching Tropical Storm Grace and Tropical Storm Henri. Henri continues to spin near Bermuda with winds up to 50 mph. It will likely move westward and circle around Bermuda without making a direct impact. It is forecast to remain a tropical storm over the next five days and should not impact the United States.

Tropical Storm Grace: Grace has strengthened a little overnight and is a tropical storm again with winds up to 40 mph. It will move away from Hispaniola and stay south of Cuba producing showers and storms across that area. It is forecast to slowly strengthen as it moves towards the Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday night. It is now forecast to move into the Bay of Campeche and could intensify close to a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Mexico Friday night into Saturday morning. It looks like this storm will stay south of Texas. We will continue to watch this storm as it moves through the Caribbean this week.

