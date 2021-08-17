DCH to host back to school vaccine event Saturday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - DCH is hosting a back to school vaccination event for students.

DCH Health System is working with volunteers from West Alabama Pediatrics, Tuscaloosa Pediatrics and Bama Pediatrics to host the vaccination event at their remote vaccination site Saturday, August 21 from 8 a.m. to noon.

The clinic will focus on vaccinated children 12 years old and older, along with their parents and school staff. However, any person 12 or older who has not received the vaccine can register for an appointment time: https://www.dchsystem.com/covidvaccine/

A parent or guardian must come and sign a consent form for any child between the ages of 12 and 17 who needs to receive the vaccine.

The site is drive through only, so anyone who wants the shot must come in a car. As of Monday, DCH is treating a total of 138 COVID patients.

