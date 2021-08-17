COVID-19 cases in Cullman County Schools

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders with Cullman County Schools released updated COVID-19 numbers Tuesday.

The email from CCS said: Today (8/17) is our 5th day of school. We currently have 373 students/staff who are either positive or quarantined.

As of Thursday, school districts in Alabama had reported 5,970 cases to the state already this school year, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

