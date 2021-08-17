Businesses close in Panama City Beach due to Tropical Storm Fred

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WBRC) - Tropical Storm Fred impacted some businesses in Panama City Beach, Florida, even though it made landfall miles away from there.

Several businesses decided to close on Monday because of Fred. Signs were posted in a couple of businesses.

Some offered explanations blaming Tropical Storm Fred. Others just had big “closed” signs posted in windows.

The manager of Oishi Thai Restaurant and Sushi Bar opened at 11 a.m. Monday, but they closed after a few hours after they hadn’t seen any customers.

“The main thing is safety, safety for everybody. I think we know how worse it’s going to get. And all the town has been closed. There’s nobody around,” Emmy Brubendall explained.

There was no order that any businesses had to close. The city put out a warning and some decided to “self-close” for all or part of the day. Many businesses were open part or all of Monday.

