Birmingham Public Safety Committee recommends revoking motel’s business license

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council’s Public Safety Committee voted to recommend revoking the business license of the USA Economy Lodge motel.

Council members cited a pattern of criminal activity.

The USA Economy Lodge is located at the 7900 block of Hwy 78.

The item will come before the full Council for a vote on September 7th.

“We were presented with a lot of evidence of different criminal activity at this site and we also have a number of reports from nearby residents of incidents that have occurred,” Councilor Hunter Williams, Public Safety Committee Chair, said. “The point needs to be clear: We are not going to tolerate any venue of violence that will knowingly allow criminal activity to occur on their property.”

