Birmingham police investigating two early morning homicides

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating two early morning homicides.

The first deadly shooting happened in the 2500 block of 7th Avenue North around 1:30 a.m.

The victim in that case has been identified as Marcus Leroy Williams. He was 23.

Williams died a short time later at UAB Hospital.

Authorities say Williams was shot during an altercation with a driver.

Reportedly the driver was sitting inside their disabled vehicle awaiting for help, when Williams approached the vehicle naked and acting erratically.

The driver shot Williams after he threw open the driver’s door, according to police.

Another man from Oneonta was shot and killed in the1300 block of 3rd Avenue North at 2:31 a.m. He was 39.

He has been identified, but his family has not yet been notified.

Authorities say the victim was shot during a reported assault.

