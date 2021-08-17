LawCall
Auburn to host preseason kickoff event, open practice

By Jonathan Grass
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers are inviting football fans to a preseason kickoff event and open practice on Aug. 28.

The free kickoff event, which is free, will feature a family fun zone and free open practice for fans to get a look at the new team under first-year head coach Bryan Harsin.

Prior to the open practice, the festivities will begin on Heisman Drive and the East Stadium green space outside Jordan-Hare Stadium. It will have appearances by Aubie, members of the Auburn University Marching Band, cheerleaders, Tiger Paws, Southeastern Raptor Center, food vendors, inflatable bounce houses, tailgate games and more.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the Auburn Family Football Preseason Kickoff event will not include autograph sessions with student-athletes and coaches.

The event will begin at noon on Aug. 28. East Stadium Gates 1-8 will open at 1 p.m. and the open practice will begin at approximately 2 p.m. Fans are asked to sit in sections 24-34 on the east side.

Fans are reminded of Auburn’s clear bag policy at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Tigers’ home opener against Akron will be on Sept. 4.

