52-year-old man killed in car accident near Heflin

CLEBURNE Co, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a man was killed in a one car accident in East Alabama Monday afternoon.

Troopers said the driver lost control of his car and struck a camper parked on private property around 3:00 p.m. The passenger, Delon Farrow, 52, of Lineville, died at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 9 near the 205 mile marker, approximately three miles south of Heflin.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

