LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

52-year-old man killed in car accident near Heflin

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEBURNE Co, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a man was killed in a one car accident in East Alabama Monday afternoon.

Troopers said the driver lost control of his car and struck a camper parked on private property around 3:00 p.m. The passenger, Delon Farrow, 52, of Lineville, died at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 9 near the 205 mile marker, approximately three miles south of Heflin.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby girl orphaned after parents die from COVID-19
First Alert Weather 9p 8-16-21
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fred will bring gusty winds and showers to parts of east Alabama beginning overnight
Jackson Hospital in Montgomery was also out of beds in its ICU.
Alabama hits pandemic low of 2 ICU beds available
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital
Students and educators across Alabama are heading back to the classroom this month.
Alabama schools report 5,970 COVID-19 cases already this school year

Latest News

COVID-19 cases in Cullman County Schools
School leaders say masks are strongly encouraged in Vestavia Hills, but one parent says it's...
Vestavia Hills parent concerned over school’s response to encouraging masks
The Girl Scouts announced a new cookie for the 2022 season.
New Girl Scout Cookie flavor revealed
Two men were shot and killed early Tuesday morning.
Birmingham police investigating two early morning homicides