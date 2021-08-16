LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

USDA announces significant boost to food stamp benefits

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept...
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food stamps in West New York, N.J.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families — the largest single increase in the program’s history.

Starting in October, average benefits for food stamps — officially known as the SNAP program — will rise more than 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels. The increased assistance will be available indefinitely to all 42 million SNAP beneficiaries.

The aid boost was first reported by The New York Times and the details were confirmed by a spokeswoman for the Agriculture Department. They were formally announced Monday by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

The aid boost is being packaged as a major revision of the USDA’s Thrifty Food Plan. In concrete terms, the average monthly per-person benefits will rise from $121 to $157.

The increase is part of a multi-pronged Biden administration effort to strengthen the country’s social safety net. Poverty and food security activists maintain that longstanding inadequacies in that safety net were laid bare by the COVID-19 pandemic, presenting an opportunity to make generational improvements that reach beyond the current public health crisis.

Activists say the previous levels of pre-pandemic SNAP assistance simply weren’t enough, forcing many households to choose cheaper, less nutritious options or simply go hungry as the funds ran low toward the end of the month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Ruvelas, 43, says if she could go back in time, she would get vaccinated for COVID-19....
Fla. woman hospitalized with COVID-19 says struggle changed her for life
(Source: Gray News)
Man dies after being struck by motorcycle
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fred likely to make landfall Monday afternoon near Panama City Beach
Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant may look a bit different than the original COVID-19...
Doctors say the Delta variant has different symptoms than original COVID-19 strain
Some parents are not waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for children younger than...
Parents are sneaking underaged children in for vaccines, pediatricians advise against it

Latest News

CNN's Clarissa Ward takes a remarkable trip around the streets of Kabul.
Afghanistan: Capital under the Taliban
Northport to present recycling program expansion
Two little girls were shot while sitting in a parked car in Chicago Sunday afternoon. One of...
Shooting kills 7-year-old girl, injures 6-year-old sister in Chicago
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Rush on Kabul airport as Afghans flee Taliban takeover