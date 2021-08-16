LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Remembering legendary coach Bobby Bowden

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Legendary college football coach and Woodlawn native Bobby Bowden will be laid to rest Monday, August 16, 2021.

Bowden laid in repose at Reid Chapel at Samford University Sunday as the public came to pay their respects.

Bowden played on the freshman team at the University of Alabama in 1948 before transferring to Samford (then Howard College), where he played from 1949 to 1952. As a quarterback, Bowden earned Little All-America honors as a senior in 1952. He went on to serve as head coach at Samford from 1959 to 1962, where he amassed a record of 31-6.

Bobby Bowden lied in repose at Samford University
Bobby Bowden lied in repose at Samford University(Samford University)
Bobby Bowden lied in repose at Samford University
Bobby Bowden lied in repose at Samford University(Samford University)
Bobby Bowden lied in repose at Samford University
Bobby Bowden lied in repose at Samford University(Samford University)

A family-only service is scheduled for Trussville Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Ruvelas, 43, says if she could go back in time, she would get vaccinated for COVID-19....
Fla. woman hospitalized with COVID-19 says struggle changed her for life
(Source: Gray News)
Man dies after being struck by motorcycle
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fred likely to make landfall Monday afternoon near Panama City Beach
Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant may look a bit different than the original COVID-19...
Doctors say the Delta variant has different symptoms than original COVID-19 strain
Some parents are not waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for children younger than...
Parents are sneaking underaged children in for vaccines, pediatricians advise against it

Latest News

Kikstart your day with Sheriff Mark Pettway
UAB Hospital visitor policy changes
A Gateway To The Outdoors - youth dove hunt
A Gateway To The Outdoors
‘Our goal is to have the property done by 2024’: Southtown demolition prep