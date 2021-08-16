Remembering legendary coach Bobby Bowden

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Legendary college football coach and Woodlawn native Bobby Bowden will be laid to rest Monday, August 16, 2021.

Bowden laid in repose at Reid Chapel at Samford University Sunday as the public came to pay their respects.

Bowden played on the freshman team at the University of Alabama in 1948 before transferring to Samford (then Howard College), where he played from 1949 to 1952. As a quarterback, Bowden earned Little All-America honors as a senior in 1952. He went on to serve as head coach at Samford from 1959 to 1962, where he amassed a record of 31-6.

Bobby Bowden lied in repose at Samford University (Samford University)

Bobby Bowden lied in repose at Samford University (Samford University)

Bobby Bowden lied in repose at Samford University (Samford University)

A family-only service is scheduled for Trussville Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.