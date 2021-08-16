LawCall
Pipeline blast kills 2, injures 1 in Arizona

By KNXV staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COOLIDGE, Ariz. (KNXV) - Families remain on high alert after a explosion caused by a pipeline failure destroyed a nearby farm house on Sunday.

Officials said they found two people were killed. Another was airlifted to a hospital suffering from severe burns.

Police said they’re still waiting for confirmation from the medical examiner but believe they’ve found the bodies of a man and his daughter.

“After it was safe to enter, the fire department and police department entered the burned structure and located two bodies inside their residence. It’s unconfirmed at this time but is believed to be the body of Luis Alvarez and his daughter Valerie Alvarez, who was a 14-year-old juvenille,” said. Mark Tercero, commander Coolidge Police Dept

Fire officials said the call came in at 5:45 a.m. Residents in the area said the explosion sounded like a plane crash or even a tornado.

“The house was actually rattling. I could hear the dishes in there rattling. I just stood in the doorway. I didn’t know which way to go. It was real, real bad,” Marilu Murillo said.

“I was kind of laying in bed. And what it sounded like was when a bad storm jumps off. At first, I didn’t know what the noise was. The decibel grew and grew, man,” said Gerwin Williams, who has lived in the area for more than 30 years and said he’s never seen anything like it.

“I said it was a tornado. That’s what I thought it was initially,” he said. “And I went outside and I looked up in the sky - and it was like two stacks that were on fire. It was like devil’s horns. I promise you. It was two stacks of flames shooting up from the ground from two sides.”

El Paso Natural Gas said it was caused by a pipeline failure.

They sent a statement that reads in part, “The company is coordinating with local first responders and relevant state and federal agencies, and an investigation into the cause of the failure will be conducted.”

Police said the fire will also be investigated by a regional task force and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Copyright 2021 KNXV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

