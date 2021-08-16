LawCall
Panama City Beach officials prepare for Tropical Storm Fred

Tropical Storm Fred is expected to gain some strength as it moves through the Gulf
Tropical Storm Fred is expected to gain some strength as it moves through the Gulf(WJHG/WECP)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While Tropical Storm Fred is expected to gain some strength from the warm waters of the Gulf, the storm is not likely to become a hurricane.

“We are under a tropical storm warning here, which means we will have winds possibly up to 60 miles an hour and some storm surge,” Panama City Beach Councilman Phil Chester said.

Chester says as of now, our biggest threat is the storm surge and possible flooding.

“Panama City Beach is basically an island you have to watch out for the storm surge, with your rain at the same time. There is a fine line there if we have the storm surge and the heavy rain at the same time, then the water has nowhere to go,” Chester said.

Officials say any storm is a threat and it is better to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.

“And anticipate a hurricane and maybe only get a tropical storm which could still bring some heavy winds, some flash flooding all of the things that put our citizens in danger,” Panama City Beach Fire Safety Battalion Chief Tim Smith said.

Chief Smith says Panama City Beach is prepared.

“This is kind of a routine here for us in Panama City Beach to be prepared come storm season it shouldn’t be a last-minute thought. we should be prepared with everything we have with our personal effects in order so that we are ready for anything that comes at us,” Smith said.

Cheif Smith adds, everyone should constantly be staying up to date with the latest on Fred. At any moment, the severity of this storm could change.

