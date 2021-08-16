Northport to present recycling program expansion

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Monday the city of Northport shares how they plan to grow their recycling program. Northport city leaders starting will host a grant presentation for the new expansion of their recycling program. That presentation starts at 1:00 p.m.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management also known as ADEM gave the city of Northport more than $98,000 from their recycling fund.

City leaders said this grant money will help continue to build their sponsored curbside recycling program as well as establishing locations that will allow people to drop off their recyclables.

The city applied to ADEM for the funding that will pay for the program that provides two recycling trailers. These trailers will be placed at drop off locations, and a F350 truck will be available to haul the recycling trailers off, too.

Northport city leaders also plan to pay for promotional items for the program.

