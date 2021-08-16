LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Northport to present recycling program expansion

By Ugochi Iloka
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Monday the city of Northport shares how they plan to grow their recycling program. Northport city leaders starting will host a grant presentation for the new expansion of their recycling program. That presentation starts at 1:00 p.m.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management also known as ADEM gave the city of Northport more than $98,000 from their recycling fund.

City leaders said this grant money will help continue to build their sponsored curbside recycling program as well as establishing locations that will allow people to drop off their recyclables.

The city applied to ADEM for the funding that will pay for the program that provides two recycling trailers. These trailers will be placed at drop off locations, and a F350 truck will be available to haul the recycling trailers off, too.

Northport city leaders also plan to pay for promotional items for the program.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Ruvelas, 43, says if she could go back in time, she would get vaccinated for COVID-19....
Fla. woman hospitalized with COVID-19 says struggle changed her for life
(Source: Gray News)
Man dies after being struck by motorcycle
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fred likely to make landfall Monday afternoon near Panama City Beach
Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant may look a bit different than the original COVID-19...
Doctors say the Delta variant has different symptoms than original COVID-19 strain
Some parents are not waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for children younger than...
Parents are sneaking underaged children in for vaccines, pediatricians advise against it

Latest News

Comcast partners with Boys and Girls Clubs of West Alabama to provide free internet
UAB School of Public Health launches free, asymptomatic COVID-19 testing program for K-12 schools
Free Wi-Fi for some students in West Alabama
Free Wi-Fi for some students in West Alabama
House fire investigation on 54th St N
Birmingham home catches fire, kitten saved