More warnings from health leaders about contagious Delta variant of COVID

(Storyblocks)
By Alan Collins
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County health leaders are sounding a warning call. The increasing number of positive cases and hospitalizations is putting a strain on Alabama hospitals.

Those health leaders, a top official with the Jefferson County Department of Health, and representatives of various nursing organizations are all fearful the Delta variant is continuing to spread. They believe it’s going to hurt healthcare for everyone unless people take steps now to protect themselves and their families.

The Delta variant is spreading rapidly across Alabama. It’s hitting south Alabama especially hard where hospitals in Mobile and other areas have had to limit elective surgeries and other healthcare procedures.

Dr. David Hicks with the Jefferson County Department of Health says in two weeks, Birmingham hospitals could be doing the same as people travel.

“Couple that with low vaccination rates as people go place to place. It’s going to be a matter of time, a wave is coming and we are already seeing signs in hospitals,” Dr. Hicks said.

The head of the Alabama Nurses Association said she is hearing from nurses all over Alabama about how they are undermanned and stressed to provide healthcare to the growing number of COVID patients. “Nurses and healthcare in general we are at a strain right now. Health care is at a strain right now,” Dr. Lindsey Harris said.

All of these healthcare leaders are urging people to get vaccinated. Because of the spread of the Delta variant, they are also encouraging those vaccinated and unvaccinated to wear masks and socially distance.

“Someone is going to have to make the call on what else needs to be done. I think a reasonable approach is all of our businesses, if you are indoors, make sure everyone is masking in your establishment,” Hicks said.

Dr. Hicks said they are giving out vaccinations every day at the Jefferson County Department of Health, but it will take time for those shots to take effect.

Hicks says in Jefferson County, they are seeing 425 positive cases a day. Two months ago, it was 13.

