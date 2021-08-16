LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Many Bible Belt preachers silent on shots as COVID-19 surges

Some preachers are praying for more inoculations and hosting vaccination clinics. Others are...
Some preachers are praying for more inoculations and hosting vaccination clinics. Others are skirting the topic of vaccines or openly preaching against them.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDATED (AP) - Health officials have an unsteady partner as they try to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Bible Belt: churches and pastors.

Some preachers are praying for more inoculations and hosting vaccination clinics. Others are skirting the topic of vaccines or openly preaching against them in a region that’s both deeply religious and reeling from a spike in cases.

A survey by the National Association of Evangelicals found that 95% of evangelical leaders planned to get inoculated.

But theologian Curtis Chang says that hasn’t translated into ministers widely advocating for vaccinations.

He says the vast majority are on the sidelines afraid to speak out about a polarizing topic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Ruvelas, 43, says if she could go back in time, she would get vaccinated for COVID-19....
Fla. woman hospitalized with COVID-19 says struggle changed her for life
(Source: Gray News)
Man dies after being struck by motorcycle
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fred likely to make landfall Monday afternoon near Panama City Beach
Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant may look a bit different than the original COVID-19...
Doctors say the Delta variant has different symptoms than original COVID-19 strain
Some parents are not waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for children younger than...
Parents are sneaking underaged children in for vaccines, pediatricians advise against it

Latest News

Hoover house fire investigation
Cooking may have started house fire in Hoover
Northport to present recycling program expansion
Comcast partners with Boys and Girls Clubs of West Alabama to provide free internet
UAB School of Public Health launches free, asymptomatic COVID-19 testing program for K-12 schools