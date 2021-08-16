Many believe mandated COVID shots for healthcare workers are coming

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is expected to break its all-time COVID hospitalization record this week. That would be over 3,000.

Given that so many healthcare workers are still unvaccinated, will hospitals start moving towards mandatory vaccinations?

Several hospitals across the country have mandated their workers get vaccinated. In Alabama, Ascension Healthcare which oversees St. Vincent’s has such a mandate. Now, healthcare leaders believe more mandates are coming.

Alabama hospitals are struggling with an ever growing COVID patient case load. Some south Alabama hospitals don’t have rooms for them.

The head of the Alabama Hospital Association said at this time, there are only 3% of ICU beds available for all patients.

“We have been averaging about 400 people a day being admitted to hospitals and unfortunately when you have 400 people admitted to hospitals, they don’t go home the next day,” Dr. Don Williamson said.

Dr. Williamson said more healthcare workers are getting COVID vaccinations as the Delta variant spreads across Alabama. “I suspect it’s creeping up. Clearly it’s higher than the background population, but unfortunately we are not yet at a hundred percent yet,” Williamson said.

A top doctor with the Jefferson County Department of Health said mandated shots may be coming for hospital workers. “They look at their own numbers and decide if they need to require it or not, but I think that is a strategy that should be on the table for any healthcare system that is serving the community,” Dr. David Hicks said.

Dr. Williamson said he believed there will be bigger moves toward mandates once the vaccines become fully authorized. “Do you want to be in a position for someone mandating a vaccine that doesn’t have FDA approval that you are mandating someone take an experimental vaccine?” Williamson said.

Will there be some opposition to such a mandate? “Nurses are going to do what is necessary to maintain the health and safety of our population here in the state,” Dr. Lindsey Harris with the Alabama State Nurses Association said.

Full approval of the Pfizer vaccine is expected in the next few weeks. Dr. Williamson added he has heard some hospitals have as much as a 80% plus vaccination rate. Some others are as low as 50%.

