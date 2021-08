BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Fire and Rescue said they are currently on the scene of a large pallet fire at the salvage yard on 27th St. N.

The fire is being contained.

Smoke plume (Angie Bierley WBRC)

