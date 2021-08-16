LawCall
Kikstart your day with Sheriff Mark Pettway

(Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will again provide for families in need as the 2021-2022 school year kicks off.

“Kikstart Your Day with Sheriff Mark Pettway” will head to Warrior, Alabama to help families with meals.

Through a partnership with local non-profit Kikstart, the program began in 2020 after Sheriff Pettway said he saw a need to provide families with meals who were adjusting to a new normal of virtual learning at home.

“Last year I was so proud to see how our communities came together to support our students and their families who had to re-adjust their lifestyles to accommodate the needs of virtual learning requirements due to the pandemic,” Sheriff Pettway said. “As we embark upon a new school year we want to continue to help families in need.”

This year’s program will begin on Monday, August 16, 2021 at St. James United Methodist Church located 920 Main Street North Warrior, AL 35180.

The program will continue throughout the year with stops at locations throughout Jefferson County.

“Along with Sheriff Pettway, we at Kikstart want to make sure that every student within Jefferson County has a clear focus for the new school year,” said Dr. Douglas Jackson, founder of Kikstart. “It is my hope that the community will join us each and every Monday to pick up free lunches and snacks to keep them prepared for the week ahead.”

