Jemison city lobby closes because of COVID-19 cases, drive through open

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Because of the increased number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the community, the City of Jemison lobby is closed, but the drive through is open for all business Monday-Friday 8am-12pm.

City leaders said they made the decision to protect their employees as well as the community.

City leaders posted on Facebook: Please join us once again, in praying for the City of Jemison, Chilton County, the State of Alabama, and our great country as we go through this pandemic while still serving our citizens.

For water, sewer, and garbage payments, you may utilize the online payment system or drop it off in the night deposit box in the drive through area.

If you need immediate assistance, see the list below:

For Non Emergency police you may contact communications at

205-755-2511 or Chief Fulmer at 205-287-1359

For Water/Sewer/Street you may contact the water department at 205-688-4491, option 1, for after hours (the person on call) at 205-415-7936 Steve Langston at 205-612-7012, or Kurt Arnett at 205-576-2777

For building permits/inspections you may contact John Dennis at 205-955-4128

For all other city related issues, you may contact Vicki Potts at 205-479-9133 or Shannon Welch at 205-287-1412

