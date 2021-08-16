Huffman HS ready to hit the gridiron

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Huffman is getting close on the gridiron.

Close doesn’t count, but it is a sign that the Huffman Vikings may be on the brink of turning the corner. Last year, the first season under Bill Smith, Huffman went 4-6. But, three of those loses were one possession losses. If the Vikings can turn those to wins in 2021, then Smith’s bunch may be a playoff contender.

Huffman plays in 6A Region 5 and opens the season Aug. 20 on the road at Benjamin Russell. That’s the same night Sideline kicks off its 33rd season on WBRC FOX6 News at 10:25 p.m.

