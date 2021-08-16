LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Huffman HS ready to hit the gridiron

By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Huffman is getting close on the gridiron.

Close doesn’t count, but it is a sign that the Huffman Vikings may be on the brink of turning the corner. Last year, the first season under Bill Smith, Huffman went 4-6.  But, three of those loses were one possession losses. If the Vikings can turn those to wins in 2021, then Smith’s bunch may be a playoff contender.

Huffman plays in 6A Region 5 and opens the season Aug. 20 on the road at Benjamin Russell. That’s the same night Sideline kicks off its 33rd season on WBRC FOX6 News at 10:25 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Ruvelas, 43, says if she could go back in time, she would get vaccinated for COVID-19....
Fla. woman hospitalized with COVID-19 says struggle changed her for life
(Source: Gray News)
Man dies after being struck by motorcycle
Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant may look a bit different than the original COVID-19...
Doctors say the Delta variant has different symptoms than original COVID-19 strain
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fred likely to make landfall Monday afternoon near Panama City Beach
Some parents are not waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for children younger than...
Parents are sneaking underaged children in for vaccines, pediatricians advise against it

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Huffman HS football kicking off Friday
Jackson-Olin HS prepping for football season.
Jackson-Olin HS football team building chemistry
Source: WBRC video
Jackson-Olin HS gearing up for football
Shades Valley HS football gearing up.
Shades Valley HS gearing up for football season