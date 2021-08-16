LawCall
Greased Pigs, Frogs and Rodeo

Eva Frontier Days.
Eva Frontier Days.(Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association)
By Fred Hunter
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Located just off Interstate 65 in North Alabama, the town of Eva comes together each year in September to serve up a week of Old-Fashioned Fun and Games. Set for Sept. 17-25, 2021, the Eva Frontier Days feature a greased pig chase, a frog jumping contest, a parade, antique tractors, a hayride, and much more, providing several days of wholesome entertainment for all ages.

A rodeo gets the week-long celebration going at Frost Farms located at 1718 Frost Road. The family-friendly event will be held Sept. 17 and 18 at 7 p.m.

The Eva Frontier Days Beauty Pageant takes place at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 18 at Charlie’s Vineyard at Frost Farm located at 1684 Frost Road. A hayride is set for 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 21 with the route beginning at the Eva Saddle Club Arena located at 1718 Frost Road. Cost is $1 per person and includes a free hotdog and drink at the end of the ride.

Westside Baptist Church will host an old-fashioned hymn book singing on Thursday, Sept. 23rd at 7 p.m. The agenda for Friday, Sept. 24 consists of music on the square at 6 p.m. Slated to perform under the entertainment tent is Southern Way and admission is free.

The big day gets underway on Saturday, Sept. 25 beginning at 9 a.m. with an arts and craft show, food vendors and an antique tractor and car show.

Additional activities include a parade at 11 a.m., live entertainment at 12:30 and 2 p.m. featuring David Davis and the Warrior River Boys and a pig-calling contest at 3 p.m.

The day wraps up at the ball fields with the frog-jumping contest at 4 p.m. followed by the greased pig chase at 5 p.m.

For more information including a schedule of events and locations, visit this website.

