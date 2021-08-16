Gadsden man arrested for burglary

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Gadsden man was arrested on Friday, for third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property, according to Sheriff Jonathon Horton.

Investigator Stephen Hooks said Jakeb Dillon Pruitt is accused of burglarizing a storage shed on Alverson Road in the Tabor Community. Police say there have been several theft-related issues at and near this property in recent times. A security camera was installed and video evidence was obtained.

Pruitt, who was in the Etowah County Detention Center for unrelated burglary charges, was interviewed by Investigator Hooks. Pruitt confessed to breaking into the building and stealing items from inside.

Police say Pruitt is currently incarcerated in the Etowah County Detention Center without bond.

