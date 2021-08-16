FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fred strengthening, forecast to make landfall this evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! The big story over the next 24-48 hours is Tropical Storm Fred. We could see some of the outer rain bands impact us in the afternoon and evening hours as it moves closer to the Florida Panhandle. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the 70s. I can’t rule out some patchy fog in a few spots. First Alert AccuTrack Radar is showing some showers across the area this morning. Most of the rain is moving to the north. We will likely begin to dry out during the mid and late morning hours with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. Cloud cover is forecast to increase this afternoon and evening. By later today, most of us will see an overcast sky. Plan for a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening as some of the outer rain bands of Fred move into our area. The main threat today will be heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Models are showing the best chance for showers and storms in northwest Alabama and in parts of east-southeast Alabama by this evening and tonight. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid to upper 80s with southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Tropical Storm Fred: Tropical Storm Fred continues to organize in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Satellite appearance shows thunderstorms developing around the center with most of the storms and rain on the east side of the storm. Fred will likely be lopsided with most of the moisture staying east of the storm as it moves closer to the Florida Panhandle. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center as of 4 AM CT has Fred with 50 mph winds and moving to the north at 9 mph. It could slowly gain some strength over the next 12 hours prior to landfall. Winds are forecast to increase to 60 mph as it makes landfall east of Destin, FL Monday afternoon between 4 PM - 8 PM. With the track farther to the east, impacts appear lower across Alabama. Fred will likely weaken as it moves to the north-northeast into a tropical depression Tuesday afternoon.

FIRST ALERT Tracking Fred (WBRC)

Watches and Warnings from Fred: A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for the coast of Florida from Indian Pass to Yankeetown. A tropical storm warning has been issued for the coast of the Florida Panhandle from Navarre to the Wakulla/Jefferson County Line. The Tropical Storm Warning includes Panama City, Destin, Tallahassee, and Dothan. It does not include the Alabama Gulf Coast or any parts of Central Alabama. Finally, a flash flood watch has been issued for the Florida Panhandle, southeast Alabama, and for parts of west and north Georgia where rainfall totals could add up around 2-6 inches of rain through Tuesday. The flash flood watch includes Tallapoosa, Chambers, and Randolph counties.

Alabama Gulf Coast Impacts: With Fred trending farther east, the Alabama Gulf Coast will likely end up on the west side of the storm. The western side of Fred will trend drier. I would only plan for a high rip current threat Monday through Wednesday. Occasional showers and storms will be possible Monday, but the heaviest rainfall will stay to the east. Tornado threat appears unlikely. Plan for northerly winds Monday around 15-25 mph. Winds are forecast to decrease Tuesday as the system continues to move farther away. Rip current threat is forecast to drop to a moderate risk by the end of the week.

Fred Impacts Across Central Alabama: With an easterly track, the greatest threat for strong winds and isolated tornadoes is pushed into far east Alabama and into Georgia. I think the greatest chance to see rain from Fred will be tonight and into Tuesday morning for areas east of I-65. Rainfall totals will drop dramatically in west Alabama where rain chances appear significantly lower. I’ve lowered our rain chances for Tuesday to 50% with most of the rain in far east Alabama. I don’t see much of a tornado threat locally. Only spots that could see a brief spin-up tornado will be in Coosa, Tallapoosa, and Clay counties. The window for an isolated tornado threat will likely occur Monday night into Tuesday morning. Winds won’t be an issue in Central Alabama. Plan for northerly winds Tuesday around 5-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. We will likely see a wide range in temperatures Tuesday. West Alabama could see highs in the mid to upper 80s. Areas along I-65 will end up with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Far east Alabama could stay in the 70s with more cloud cover and higher rain chances. Rainfall totals could add up around 1-2 inches in far east Alabama. Rain totals will drop dramatically the farther west you go with rainfall totals less than an inch. Some areas may see more rain on Monday instead of Tuesday.

Rainy Pattern For the Second Half of the Week: Once Fred moves out of the Southeast Tuesday into Wednesday, we will be left behind with a tropical air mass. With high dew points and warmer temperatures, storm chances will remain high. An approaching cold front to our northwest will stall across the Southeast for the second half of the week. It will help to enhance our rain chances. Wednesday we will go with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Rain chances increase Thursday to 70% as the front drags farther to the south. Plan for temperatures to remain a few degrees below average with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the 70s. The upcoming weekend remain unsettled with rain chances around 40-50% with highs approaching 90°F.

Tropical Depression Grace: Grace has been downgraded to a tropical depression and remains disorganized with winds up to 35 mph. It is just south of Puerto Rico and will likely move into Hispaniola today and tomorrow producing heavy rainfall and potential flooding for the Dominican Republic and Haiti. It will then continue to move through the northern parts of Cuba Tuesday and Wednesday. The latest forecast shows Grace moving into the Gulf of Mexico by Thursday morning. I doubt it will have any impact on Florida. The big question is how it will survive as it moves through land over the next 48-72 hours. It’s possible that land interaction could destroy the storm. It is also possible that it holds itself together that it could begin to strengthen while in the gulf. I would say Mexico and Texas should keep a close eye on Grace for the second half of this week. Based on the weather pattern, I highly doubt Grace will turn northwards and impact the Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida coast. The National Hurricane Center has Grace back up to a 60 mph tropical storm once in the central Gulf of Mexico next Friday into Saturday. If it survives Hispaniola and Cuba, it could be stronger once it moves through the Gulf of Mexico. Plan for a lot of forecast changes between now and next Thursday.

Tropical Depression Eight: The new storm that has formed in the Atlantic last night is Tropical Depression Eight. It is currently east of Bermuda and it is forecast to become a tropical storm later today. If it gets a name, it will be called Henri. The storm will likely stay over the open water and move in circles this week. It is not forecast to impact the east coast of the United States.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our WBRC newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every evening.

Have a safe Monday-WBRC First Alert Meteorologist Matt Daniel

Twitter: @mattdanielwx

Facebook.com/mattdanielwbrc

mdaniel@wbrc.com

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.