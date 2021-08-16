LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Exercise Monday: HOTWORX

By Jeh Jeh Pruitt
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - HOTWORX, located at 2786 John Hawkins Parkway, is not your typical gym.

HOTWORX Hoover is a woman-owned, 24-hour fitness studio with 10 patented infrared saunas. With the power of infrared energy, heat, and intense workouts, HOTWORX offers 3x the burn in a third of the time.

All workout sessions are led by virtual instructors and can be scheduled using our convenient app appointment booking.

These are the 10 infrared sauna workouts: Hot Iso, Hot Yoga, Hot Pilates, Hot Warrior, Hot Core, Hot Buns, Hot Bands, Hot Barre None, Hot Cycle, Hot Row, and Hot Blast.

Owner Missy Beasley, Rebekah Livingston and Danica Kempinski will show you many of the workouts.

For more information, you can call 205-438-6363 or visit their website and put in the location near you.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Ruvelas, 43, says if she could go back in time, she would get vaccinated for COVID-19....
Fla. woman hospitalized with COVID-19 says struggle changed her for life
(Source: Gray News)
Man dies after being struck by motorcycle
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fred likely to make landfall Monday afternoon near Panama City Beach
Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant may look a bit different than the original COVID-19...
Doctors say the Delta variant has different symptoms than original COVID-19 strain
Some parents are not waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for children younger than...
Parents are sneaking underaged children in for vaccines, pediatricians advise against it

Latest News

Some preachers are praying for more inoculations and hosting vaccination clinics. Others are...
Many Bible Belt preachers silent on shots as COVID-19 surges
UAB School of Public Health launches free, asymptomatic COVID-19 testing program for K-12 schools
For a long time, we’ve been hearing doctors and health experts say that pregnant women can get...
CDC strongly encourages expectant mothers to get COVID vaccine
With the Food and Drug Administration approving a third COVID-19 shot for those with weakened...
How do booster shots work?