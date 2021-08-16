Exercise Monday: HOTWORX

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - HOTWORX, located at 2786 John Hawkins Parkway, is not your typical gym.

HOTWORX Hoover is a woman-owned, 24-hour fitness studio with 10 patented infrared saunas. With the power of infrared energy, heat, and intense workouts, HOTWORX offers 3x the burn in a third of the time.

All workout sessions are led by virtual instructors and can be scheduled using our convenient app appointment booking.

These are the 10 infrared sauna workouts: Hot Iso, Hot Yoga, Hot Pilates, Hot Warrior, Hot Core, Hot Buns, Hot Bands, Hot Barre None, Hot Cycle, Hot Row, and Hot Blast.

Owner Missy Beasley, Rebekah Livingston and Danica Kempinski will show you many of the workouts.

For more information, you can call 205-438-6363 or visit their website and put in the location near you.

