East Ala. preparing for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Fred
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - East Alabama is preparing for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Fred.
Storms could impact Coosa and Clay County.
County leaders say this is where they will post information if storm shelters are opened, and provide updates on power outages:
Coosa County Emergency Management website
Coosa County EMA Facebook Page
