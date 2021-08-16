Daphne, Ala. car dealership offers $1K vaccine incentive

DAPHNE, Ala. (WBRC) - Eastern Shore Toyota In Daphne is offering a $1,000 vaccine incentive.

The dealership is drawing 10 names every week for 10 weeks. The drawings started Monday, Aug. 9. Each person selected will win $1,000.

Eastern Shore Toyota released the following rules for the drawings:

Must be a Baldwin or Mobile County Resident. First vaccine shot must be administered between 7/29/21 ‐ 10/7/21. Prior vaccinations not eligible. 1 entry per person. Valid ID required that matches the name on the vaccination card. No purchase or sales presentation required. Winners do not have to be present at the time of the drawing to receive the $1,000. See dealer for details.

