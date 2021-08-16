LawCall
Cooking may have started house fire in Hoover

Hoover house fire investigation
Hoover house fire investigation(Hoover Fire Rescue)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover firefighters said cooking may have started a house fire early Monday morning.

Firefighters said at 6:19 a.m. Hoover Fire units Engines 1, 2, 5, Truck 4, Rescue 41, District 1&2 were dispatched to a possible kitchen fire at 1344 Chester Street.

Investigators said fire was showing from the rear of the home.

The fire was brought under control quickly, and everyone got out safely.

Upon initial investigation of the fire, firefighters said it appears to have started from cooking. There was heavy fire damage to at least three rooms and heavy smoke damage throughout the home.

Vestavia Hills fire responded for automatic aid.

