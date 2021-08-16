Cooking may have started house fire in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover firefighters said cooking may have started a house fire early Monday morning.

Firefighters said at 6:19 a.m. Hoover Fire units Engines 1, 2, 5, Truck 4, Rescue 41, District 1&2 were dispatched to a possible kitchen fire at 1344 Chester Street.

Investigators said fire was showing from the rear of the home.

The fire was brought under control quickly, and everyone got out safely.

Upon initial investigation of the fire, firefighters said it appears to have started from cooking. There was heavy fire damage to at least three rooms and heavy smoke damage throughout the home.

Hoover house fire investigation (Hoover Fire Rescue)

Vestavia Hills fire responded for automatic aid.

