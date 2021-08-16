Comcast partners with Boys and Girls Clubs of West Alabama to provide free internet

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of West Alabama now have better access to the world wide web and it comes just in time for the start of school.

Comcast and the Boys and Girls Clubs of West Alabama are teaming up to offer students and families internet for free.

Comcast recently opened its newest FREE Xfinity WiFi-connected “Lift Zone” at the Boys and Girls Clubs of West Alabama Jaycee Park Unit in Tuscaloosa.

Lift Zones are safe spaces for students and families to connect to the internet.

At the Boys and Girls Clubs, staff members and kids can now use the Lift Zone free internet to do their homework , play online educational games and gain access to other virtual resources.

“The Comcast contribution allows us to meet one of our number one goals. We have three goals with our kids. One of them is academic success, because of this donation there’s not a reason that every child that comes in the club that has homework can’t get it done,” said Boys and Girls Clubs of West Alabama CEO Kim Turner.

Turner said their unit is one of 1,000 lift internet zones Comcast sponsors for free across the country.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.