LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Comcast partners with Boys and Girls Clubs of West Alabama to provide free internet

By Ugochi Iloka
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of West Alabama now have better access to the world wide web and it comes just in time for the start of school.

Comcast and the Boys and Girls Clubs of West Alabama are teaming up to offer students and families internet for free.

Comcast recently opened its newest FREE Xfinity WiFi-connected “Lift Zone” at the Boys and Girls Clubs of West Alabama Jaycee Park Unit in Tuscaloosa.

Lift Zones are safe spaces for students and families to connect to the internet.

At the Boys and Girls Clubs, staff members and kids can now use the Lift Zone free internet to do their homework , play online educational games and gain access to other virtual resources.

“The Comcast contribution allows us to meet one of our number one goals. We have three goals with our kids. One of them is academic success, because of this donation there’s not a reason that every child that comes in the club that has homework can’t get it done,” said Boys and Girls Clubs of West Alabama CEO Kim Turner.

Turner said their unit is one of 1,000 lift internet zones Comcast sponsors for free across the country.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Ruvelas, 43, says if she could go back in time, she would get vaccinated for COVID-19....
Fla. woman hospitalized with COVID-19 says struggle changed her for life
(Source: Gray News)
Man dies after being struck by motorcycle
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fred likely to make landfall Monday afternoon near Panama City Beach
Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant may look a bit different than the original COVID-19...
Doctors say the Delta variant has different symptoms than original COVID-19 strain
Some parents are not waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for children younger than...
Parents are sneaking underaged children in for vaccines, pediatricians advise against it

Latest News

Northport to present recycling program expansion
UAB School of Public Health launches free, asymptomatic COVID-19 testing program for K-12 schools
Free Wi-Fi for some students in West Alabama
Free Wi-Fi for some students in West Alabama
House fire investigation on 54th St N
Birmingham home catches fire, kitten saved