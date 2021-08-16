LawCall
CDC strongly encourages expectant mothers to get COVID vaccine

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Centers for Disease Control has changed its stance on pregnant women getting the COVID-19 vaccine, now saying they should get it.

For a long time, we’ve been hearing doctors and health experts say that pregnant women can get the vaccine, which was merely a suggestion.

But both the American College of OBGYNs and the Society for Maternal Medicine, which are both expert organizations on all things related to pregnancy and breastfeeding, announced at the end of July that expectant mothers should in fact get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC and other professional medical organizations agree.

Doctors say they are seeing an increase in pregnant women who are critically ill as a result of the Delta variant surge, which is all the more reason to get the shot now.

“I don’t know if it’s that Delta’s worse for pregnant women. It may very well be. We’re still looking at that or is it just a sheer numbers game because we’re having so many more young people who are unvaccinated getting sick with Delta. What I can tell you though, the pregnant women who are getting sick with Delta are unvaccinated. The biggest risk factor for getting sick with Delta is being unvaccinated,” said Dr. Elizabeth Blair with St. Vincent’s Hospital.

More research will need to be done to know if antibodies from the COVID-19 vaccine will be carried on to the baby.

Doctors are still working to dispel the myths that COVID vaccines impact fertility. They say those rumors are completely false saying there is no data to support that claim.

Doctors say women should strongly consider getting vaccinated at any stage in their pregnancy.

