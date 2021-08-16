Birmingham home catches fire, kitten saved

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire Rescue crews fought a house fire in the 200 block of 54th Street North Monday morning.

The fire started around 6:00 a.m.

Firefighters said the house was well-involved when they got there. Crews were able to put out the flames within about 30 minutes.

They continue to investigate the cause. The home was vacant. No one was injured.

We saw a firefighter holding at least one kitten after the fire. The saved kitten was moving and looking around.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.