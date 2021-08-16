LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama hits pandemic low of 2 ICU beds available

Jackson Hospital in Montgomery was also out of beds in its ICU.
Jackson Hospital in Montgomery was also out of beds in its ICU.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Morgan Carlson
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There were just two intensive care unit beds available Monday out of Alabama’s 1,562, according to the Alabama Hospital Association.

While hospitalizations peaked at more than 3,000 in January, the state has never had this few ICU beds since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the hospital association.

On Monday, hospitals in the state were treating 2,631 inpatients with COVID-19, according to data released by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Hospitalizations in Alabama have increased rapidly this month and strained hospitals.

Baptist Health confirmed last week its hospitals in Montgomery and Prattville were in “negative status” for ICU and hospital beds. Jackson Hospital in Montgomery was also out of beds in its ICU.

The hospitals were also on diversion at times last week. Diversion is a temporary status for a healthcare facility in which it informs local emergency medical services that it’s beds are full and can’t take additional patients.

Dr. Sarah Nafziger said UAB Hospital in Birmingham has had to delay surgeries and treatments because they don’t have enough healthcare resources available.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Ruvelas, 43, says if she could go back in time, she would get vaccinated for COVID-19....
Fla. woman hospitalized with COVID-19 says struggle changed her for life
(Source: Gray News)
Man dies after being struck by motorcycle
Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant may look a bit different than the original COVID-19...
Doctors say the Delta variant has different symptoms than original COVID-19 strain
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fred likely to make landfall Monday afternoon near Panama City Beach
Some parents are not waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for children younger than...
Parents are sneaking underaged children in for vaccines, pediatricians advise against it

Latest News

Alabama turns to feds for help with managing COVID-19 surge
Many believe mandated COVID shots for healthcare workers are coming
More warnings from health leaders about contagious Delta variant of COVID
Vaccine incentive.
Daphne, Ala. car dealership offers $1K vaccine incentive