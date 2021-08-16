LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama facility expands efforts to help survivors of human trafficking

The Wellhouse is expanding their services for survivors of human trafficking.
The Wellhouse is expanding their services for survivors of human trafficking.(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Human trafficking rescue and recovery organization The Wellhouse is expanding their services for survivors of human trafficking.

The Wellshouse expanded their residential campus Sunday to include a home for girls under the age of 18 and a Chapel for church services and events.

The Wellhouse provides short and long-term care programs for females who have been sexually exploited and is the first of its kind to open in Alabama.

If you would like to know more about their services, you can email them at info@the-wellhouse.org, or call (800) 991-9937.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Ruvelas, 43, says if she could go back in time, she would get vaccinated for COVID-19....
Fla. woman hospitalized with COVID-19 says struggle changed her for life
Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant may look a bit different than the original COVID-19...
Doctors say the Delta variant has different symptoms than original COVID-19 strain
Baby girl orphaned after parents die from COVID-19
(Source: Gray News)
Man dies after being struck by motorcycle
Birmingham is no longer the most populated city in Alabama

Latest News

With the Food and Drug Administration approving a third COVID-19 shot for those with weakened...
How do booster shots work?
How do COVID-19 booster shots work?
How do COVID-19 booster shots work?
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fred likely to make landfall Monday afternoon near Panama City Beach
St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School student dies