Alabama facility expands efforts to help survivors of human trafficking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Human trafficking rescue and recovery organization The Wellhouse is expanding their services for survivors of human trafficking.

The Wellshouse expanded their residential campus Sunday to include a home for girls under the age of 18 and a Chapel for church services and events.

The Wellhouse provides short and long-term care programs for females who have been sexually exploited and is the first of its kind to open in Alabama.

If you would like to know more about their services, you can email them at info@the-wellhouse.org, or call (800) 991-9937.

