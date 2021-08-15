LawCall
St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School student dies

(Courtesy: St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus private school has announced the passing of one of its students.

In a Facebook post Sunday, St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School said 10-year-old London Skye Williams died this morning. Williams began fifth grade at the school last week.

According to the school’s post, the girl died after she suffered injuries from an accidental drowning two days ago.

The school planned a Sunday evening prayer vigil at 6 p.m. in remembrance of London Williams.

Students are allowed to wear pink attire on Monday, August 16 in memory of London, according to the post.

