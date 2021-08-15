Man dies after being struck by motorcycle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of an Addison man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 73-year-old Charles D. Brannon was fatally injured in a crash when the 2019 John Deere Gator he was operating failed to yield and was struck by a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle. The incident occurred at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, August, 12.

Brannon and the driver of the motorcycle were both transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment. On August 14, Brannon died from his injuries.

The crash occurred on Winston County 41 near Winston County 118, approximately three miles north of Addison.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.