FIRST ALERT: High chance of rain Sunday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A weather disturbance is rotating east to west across the region during the overnight hours combined with an area of low pressure over Northwest Alabama to keep rain areas ongoing during the predawn hours. With a warm, tropical air mass in place afternoon showers and thunderstorms will again be likely today with afternoon highs around 90.

Rain chances will diminish somewhat Monday as more moisture is pulled into the tropical system moving toward The Alabama Gulf Coast, but rainy, windy unsettled conditions will become more widespread Monday night and Tuesday as Fred moves north across Central Alabama. There may be a small threat for gusty winds and tornadoes especially in areas to the south.

The remnants of Fred will lift north of our area by mid-week leaving behind a warm, moist air mass which will again be conducive to the development of afternoon showers and thunderstorms as the hot, humid conditions continues.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Conditions are expected for areas along the Alabama/Northwest Florida Gulf Coast Monday and Monday night and a flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Gulf Coast through Tuesday.

