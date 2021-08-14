Pelham police officer and U.S. Army veteran dies following COVID-19 complications

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An eleven year veteran of the Pelham Police Department died at the age of 39 Saturday morning, eight days after he was hospitalized for COVID-19.

Officer Juan Gomez, Was admitted to the hospital on August 6th. He died on August 14. He leaves behind his wife and two children.

“We are devastated and heartbroken by the loss of our friend,” said Police Chief Pat Cheatwood. “He was an incredible police officer. He had a servant’s heart and would never hesitate to help someone in need. Juan loved this community and served honorably. He may be gone, but we will make sure he is never forgotten.

Officer Gomez served in the U.S. Army for eight years prior to his career in law enforcement. During his service to our country, he was awarded many commendations, including the Army Commendation Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

