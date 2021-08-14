LawCall
Northport man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase

K. Harris
K. Harris(Tuscaloosa Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Tuscaloosa Police Department, a Northport man has been taken into custody after leading police on a vehicle and foot pursuit.

Police said Kenzarian Lamark Harris, 36, led police on a vehicle, turned foot, pursuit Friday afternoon. At approximately 1:12 p.m., TPD officers said they spotted Harris driving a green Honda Accord at Hargrove Road and 10th Avenue. He refused to stop when they attempted to stop him for running two stop signs. This led them on a one-minute pursuit before he abandoned the car at the dead end on 11th Avenue.

Harris then led the officers on a foot pursuit through the Crimson Student Living complex and was located in one of the units at 4:17 p.m.

According to police, at one point, 24 patrol officers, motor officers and investigators, along with the helicopter unit and members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force were involved in the search.

Harris was jailed on three no bond warrants for the outstanding attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and second-degree assault charges. This is an ongoing case with additional charges possible.

