Lee High School football player Dimitri McKee dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lee High School has announced that one of its rising senior football players, Dimitri McKee, has died.

Wearing number 75, McKee played offensive tackle for the Generals and was heading into his senior year. He had drawn interest from colleges, including the University of Alabama.

Ann Street faithful , with a heavy heart the Generals announce the passing of another member of the Fami-Lee. Dimitri “BIG MEECH” McKee has joined Lee’s players and leaders now looking over Ann Street. Please keep his family, teammates and Coaches in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/wAyMnptz6g — Lee Generals (@theleegenerals) August 13, 2021

Alabama High School Athletic Association released a statement Saturday saying they are saddened to learn about McKee’s death.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the McKee family and to Dimitri’s coaches and teammates at Lee High School, its faculty and student body for their tragic loss,” AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs said in the statement. “We offer our deepest sympathies and pray God will sustain each of them in this time of such great sadness.”

WSFA 12 News is working to learn more about his death.

