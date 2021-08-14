LawCall
Advertisement

Lee High School football player Dimitri McKee dies

Dimitri McKee, a rising senior for the Lee High School Generals, has died.
Dimitri McKee, a rising senior for the Lee High School Generals, has died.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lee High School has announced that one of its rising senior football players, Dimitri McKee, has died.

Wearing number 75, McKee played offensive tackle for the Generals and was heading into his senior year. He had drawn interest from colleges, including the University of Alabama.

Alabama High School Athletic Association released a statement Saturday saying they are saddened to learn about McKee’s death.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the McKee family and to Dimitri’s coaches and teammates at Lee High School, its faculty and student body for their tragic loss,” AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs said in the statement. “We offer our deepest sympathies and pray God will sustain each of them in this time of such great sadness.”

WSFA 12 News is working to learn more about his death.

