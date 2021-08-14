FIRST ALERT: Another warm, humid weekend underway, tracking two systems in the Tropics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are expecting rain free conditions through the morning, but higher rain chances will develop in the afternoon especially in counties to the north. We are expecting numerous showers and thunderstorms Sunday due to a combination of low pressure, an approaching cold front, and the northward movement of Fred.

The storm is forecast to affect Central Alabama Monday into Tuesday, with impacts focused near and east of the center of the storm which could lead to winds gusting up to 35-mph near and east of I-65 and south of I-20. As with all land falling tropical systems there is a risk for a tornado or two. We will see an increase in rain, but widespread flooding is not expected.

However, heavy rain and flood impacts could extend across parts of The Southeast and into the southern and Central Appalachians as Fred interacts with an approaching front. If you are still planning a trip to The Gulf Coast, be aware there is a risk of tropical storm conditions in the Florida Panhandle beginning Monday. Watches may be required for a portion of this area on later today.

The official forecast track for Fred continues to shift slightly west with the center moving north across Central Alabama Monday and Tuesday. Although there is a shift west in the track overall, we are not expecting a significant increase in rainfall totals but there is still some uncertainty with regards to the storm so adjustments will continue to be made to the forecast all weekend.

Beyond Tuesday rain chances will continue above seasonal normal with highs continuing around 90-each afternoon.

Finally, there is a second system, Tropical Depression 7 which may form into a Tropical Storm this weekend. Tropical storm conditions are expected in portions of the Leeward Islands late Saturday or early Sunday and are possible over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday. The risk of strong winds will then spread west to the Dominican Republic Sunday night and Monday.

