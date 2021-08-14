Ensley property owner questions property values

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Brian K. Rice was alarmed. He says some fellow business owners in downtown Ensley were telling him they’d received property valuation notices from Jefferson County that had gone up steeply, in some cases hundreds of percentage points, equaling thousands of dollars in property tax.

He says he held an emergency meeting on a recent Saturday to talk with property owners about the importance of protesting the valuations before the July 28 deadline. Rice says his review of property sales in the area indicated to him that the most dramatic jumps in values were clustered like his around the Ramsay-McCormack Building that the city of Birmingham demolished in preparation as part of a long-awaited redevelopment effort.

“That means you’ve gotten used to paying your taxes for 10, 20 or 15 years at a thousand dollars,” says Rice. “And then all of a sudden it jumps in two years, $2,000 and then $5,000. And then you’re like, what’s going on?”

What’s going on is the effect of Jefferson County’s mass appraisal process at work in a hot real estate market according to the county’s Chief Appraisal Manager, David Ogden.

“We study all the sales of the particular valuation zone,” says Ogden. “Based upon those valuation zones, we are required by state law to be within a median of 98 to 102 of the sale price value for that group of sales within that particular valuation zone.”

Maria Knight chairs Jefferson County’s Board of Equalization which sets property values across the county.

“The code of Alabama requires us to send out valuation notices, anytime the value increases year over year,” says Knight, who says notices also go out to owners whose property boundaries have changed. Knight says about three thousand property owners have filed to protest their valuations, which is slightly less than normal.

Earlier this year, the Board of Equalization started sending letters instead of the familiar yellow 3x5 cards to notify owners of the valuation changes. To those who would hope for more precision in the process, Knight says at this point it is still the most efficient way to cover the county’s 799 neighborhoods.

“One thing to keep in mind is that we have over 320,000 parcels in Jefferson County,” says Knight. “So unfortunately, we don’t get a chance to view them as often as we would like to nor do we get a chance to have interior access the majority of the time. So the taxpayer can always send us documentation throughout the year. It won’t affect that year’s tax bill, but it’s something that we can analyze for the next year.”

Knight says a number of areas in the county saw increases similar to those in Ensley, including parts of Homewood, Vestavia Hills, and Mountain Brook as well as Birmingham’s Crestwood neighborhood and the rapidly changing area along the Rotary Trail on the eastern edge of downtown.

Knight explains because property taxes are paid in arrears, the valuations property owners just got - and may be challenging - are for the period from October of 2019 to September of 2020. So, she says, the demolition of Ramsay-McCormack in April did not figure into the valuations property owners just received.

Back in Ensley, Rice remains frustrated that property values can rise dramatically in what seems like a random manner in a community that has struggled for decades to attract development.

“If I look at the conditions of the buildings, many of them have never changed in the last 20 or 30 years,” says Rice. “And so we shouldn’t see one or two randomly jumping up 500%, two or three jumping up 400% in taxes…and then next door, we have 5% increase and 10% increase. Whatever it should be, it should be fair.”

