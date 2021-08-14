Birmingham Restaurant Week: Evelyn’s Southern Fare tells story of perseverance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After 18 months of questions, sacrifice and uncertainty, Birmingham Restaurant Week is celebrating 60 local places to eat and supporting local business.

They say the southern way is to put on your boots and get through the mud, and that’s what they did at Evelyn’s Southern Fare in Mountain Brook.

Evelyn’s opened in Mountain Brook just months before the COVID shutdown.

“We all were completely gobsmacked, and we didn’t know what to do,” said Christie Lowe, co-owner.

The Lowes vowed to keep going, making their restaurant a southern sanctuary.

“I tell folks, I chose from day one to take good. You can lay down and just not do anything or you can stand back up after you’ve been knocked down and say next,” said Lowe.

She credits Birmingham Restaurant Week last year with helping them persevere, shining the spotlight during a difficult time.

“Especially with it being for the love of local and us [being] local, that’s really what we needed.”

To-go or curbside, it encouraged people to try their southern fare.

“We were so new, we had to get our name out!” she remembered.

Today, they’re standing taller, creating traditions like BRW, and have a heart of gratitude.

“Nothing was left unscathed by COVID. Restaurants were hit hard by COVID -- but everybody was.”

Now everybody at Evelyn’s gets more, than just a meal.

“We’ve had a lot of stuff that divides us, and I have a lot of tables for us to sit together,” said Lowe.

Birmingham Restaurant Week lasts through August 29, and you can see all 60 participants and their BRW menus at BHAMRestaurantWeek.com.

