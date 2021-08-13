LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

UAB researchers predict 7,800 Covid-19 hospitalizations by next month

\
\(KSLA)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB researchers predict the latest COVID-19 surge to peak in the beginning of September and estimates cases to go well beyond last winter’s peak of around 3,000 hospitalizations.

“These are scary numbers,” UAB epidemiologist Dr. Suzanne Judd said. “These are much worse than we’ve seen in the past.”

Judd is comparing Alabama’s daily cases to the state’s southern cases, India’s cases, and the U.K.’s.

Judd said we are in between southern Alabama’s path, where COVID is the worst in the state, and India’s.

“If we stay on the southern Alabama path, within two weeks, statewide we will end up with 13,000 cases a day,” Judd said.

Judd said that means one and four people will be sick with COVID-19 on a given day.

“That will translate to somewhere between 7,800 and 8,000 hospitalizations, which is nearly double what we experienced last January,” Judd said.

These projections are based on human behavior, like large gatherings, mask wearing and vaccinations. Judd said things could take a turn in any way, but the next two to three weeks are a critical with kids going back to school.

“I’m going to really be watching these cases that might occur as schools restart and as universities restart,” Judd said.

“If we truly end up with the number of Covid cases that are projected in two to three weeks, then that means our hospitals are not going to have enough beds to care for these patients,” UAB’s Dr. Sarah Nafziger said.

Without the hospital beds to accommodate the projected numbers, Nafziger said emergency services could no longer be an option.

“We have really been following these projection lines and if this comes to pass, we are going to get to the point where emergency services aren’t available,” Nafziger said.

Dr. Nafziger said if we get to Dr. Judd’s projections, UAB will start considering conference rooms, hallways, and alternative care sites for space.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant may look a bit different than the original COVID-19...
Doctors say the Delta variant has different symptoms than original COVID-19 strain
Tension at school board meeting in Tenn. SOURCE: Matt Masters/Williamson Home Page
‘You can leave freely, but we will find you and we know who you are’: Tensions at Tenn. school board meeting over masks
Irondale rescue crews searching for man in Cahaba River
UPDATE: Man who went missing in Cahaba River identified
McAdory High School
McAdory High School student stabbed, someone in custody
Somer Ross
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s deputy, whose 11-month-old was killed, resigns following recent arrest

Latest News

From tackling the pandemic, crime and newly released census data showing Birmingham is now the...
Birmingham mayoral candidates address biggest issues facing city in WBRC debate
UAB Hospital delaying many non-COVID surgeries
Wyndy.com
Birmingham-based babysitting app Wyndy has new CEO
WBRC Birmingham Mayoral Candidates Forum 2021
WBRC FOX6 News to Host Birmingham Mayoral Candidates Forum