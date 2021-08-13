LawCall
UAB Hospital visitor policy changes

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Hospital is making changes to its visitor policy following the COVID-19 surge in Alabama.

UAB health leaders said they are enhancing and enforcing the following visitation guidelines, effective August 16, 2021:

  • ONE competent caregiver at a time will be allowed per patient. The caregiver will be allowed to rotate with ONE other caregiver once during a 24-hour period (maximum 2 caregivers in a 24-hour period).
  • All waiting areas remain closed.
  • All caregivers must have a mask before entering the facility and must wear it throughout the stay.
  • No caregivers will be allowed to enter our facilities between 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Only those already in the facilities by 8 p.m. may stay.
  • TWO caregivers will be allowed in the RNICU and CCN.
  • A caregiver is allowed by appointment only in the Center for Psychiatric Medicine.

