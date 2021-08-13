UAB Hospital visitor policy changes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Hospital is making changes to its visitor policy following the COVID-19 surge in Alabama.

UAB health leaders said they are enhancing and enforcing the following visitation guidelines, effective August 16, 2021:

ONE competent caregiver at a time will be allowed per patient. The caregiver will be allowed to rotate with ONE other caregiver once during a 24-hour period (maximum 2 caregivers in a 24-hour period).

All waiting areas remain closed.

All caregivers must have a mask before entering the facility and must wear it throughout the stay.

No caregivers will be allowed to enter our facilities between 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Only those already in the facilities by 8 p.m. may stay.

TWO caregivers will be allowed in the RNICU and CCN.

A caregiver is allowed by appointment only in the Center for Psychiatric Medicine.

