UAB Hospital delaying many non-COVID surgeries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As of August 12th, 2021, at 158 patients, UAB Hospital is caring for the largest number of COVID-19 patients since January.

Officials with UAB said hospitals across the state are at a breaking point. They are running out of space, resources, and staff, causing UAB to start delaying other serious surgeries.

“It is time that people really listen and pay attention to what is happening,” UAB’s Dr. Sarah Nafziger said. “We have had to delay surgeries for cancer, surgeries for transplants, surgeries for all different types of problems. Heart problems, you name it.”

She said starting next week, about half of the hospitals normal surgical cases will be delayed. Some transfer patients are also being denied.

“We are also having to decline transfer requests for patients that would normally come to us for care for specialty services,”

Nafziger said emergency departments are full and waiting rooms are being converted into COVID care units.

“Most mornings at UAB hospital, we have around 40 patients in the emergency department who are waiting for a hospital bed, so it is just very crowded.”

Visitors will also be limited starting next week, only one per patient every 12 hours.

“It’s not all doom and gloom folks,” Nafziger said. “We can turn this thing around if we would just take action right now.”

The hospital currently offers two vaccination sites, but Nafziger said if demand increases, they will make the shot more accessible.

“If we see the demand go up for vaccines, then we may have a mass vaccine site open up if we see the demand really there,” she said.

Dr. Nafziger said staff is also in short supply.

Right now, 150 UAB Hospital employees are out with COVID-19 and she said if hospitalizations continue to surge like this, there may not be enough hospital staff to care for people in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.