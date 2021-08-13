LawCall
UAB: Cancer surgeries NOT delayed at this time, others will be

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Because of the increase in COVID positive patients, UAB Hospital will now reduce essential inpatient surgical cases by approximately 400 admissions per month or 20 per day. UAB health leaders said there is a growing number of COVID patients requiring an acute care or intensive care unit bed.

UAB Hospital is NOT delaying essential cancer cases and high acuity cases like transplants.

“We have not delayed cancer surgeries to date,” said Jordan DeMoss, UAB Hospital vice president for the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center Service Line. “We urge our communities across our state to get the COVID-19 vaccine and wear masks indoors to change the trajectory of hospitalizations so that we do not end up in a situation where we have to delay essential care to cancer patients. At this time, we have no plans to delay surgical care for cancer patients”.

The surgical procedures that are now delayed are for serious, important medical issues that can be put off in the short term. However, a long delay in performing these procedures can lead to more serious and significant issues.

UAB Hospital strongly encourages all eligible people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, practice social distancing and wear masks when in public spaces.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

