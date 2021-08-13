Tuscaloosa police searching for pursuit suspect

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A patrol officer attempted to stop the driver of a green Honda Accord for running multiple stop signs and speeding while traveling north on 10th Avenue at 1:12 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the driver refused to stop, continuing west on 19th Street before abandoning the car at the dead end on 11th Avenue. His speeds reached approximately 90 miles per hour while in the area of 10th Avenue and Hargrove Road.

Officials say the suspect ran toward Crimson Student Living, where officers are currently searching units with assistance from the TPD helicopter pilots.

This is an ongoing situation that will be updated, according to police.

