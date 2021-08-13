LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa police searching for pursuit suspect

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A patrol officer attempted to stop the driver of a green Honda Accord for running multiple stop signs and speeding while traveling north on 10th Avenue at 1:12 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the driver refused to stop, continuing west on 19th Street before abandoning the car at the dead end on 11th Avenue. His speeds reached approximately 90 miles per hour while in the area of 10th Avenue and Hargrove Road.

Officials say the suspect ran toward Crimson Student Living, where officers are currently searching units with assistance from the TPD helicopter pilots.

This is an ongoing situation that will be updated, according to police.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant may look a bit different than the original COVID-19...
Doctors say the Delta variant has different symptoms than original COVID-19 strain
McAdory High School
McAdory High School student stabbed, girl in custody
Tension at school board meeting in Tenn. SOURCE: Matt Masters/Williamson Home Page
‘You can leave freely, but we will find you and we know who you are’: Tensions at Tenn. school board meeting over masks
Father charged with killing children in Mexico.
Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says
Officer Pinckney Tooson was a 19-year veteran with the Birmingham Police Dept.
Birmingham Police mourn loss of veteran officer

Latest News

Birmingham Mayoral Forum - Part 4
Birmingham Mayoral Forum - Part 4
Ronnie Thompson
Man arrested in connection with road rage shooting of FedEx driver on I-59/20
Birmingham Mayoral Forum - Part 3
Birmingham Mayoral Forum - Part 3
Alberto Flores
Steele man accused of making terrorist threats toward 3 court officials and their families