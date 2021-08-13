Stillman College offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics ahead of Fall classes

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Nurses from Whatley Health Services rolled in the equipment they needed for a coronavirus clinic at Stillman College Friday. Freshman and returning students are required to get tested for the virus.

“COVID-19 is ravaging our community, our state, our country. Vaccine is readily available. But we wanted to give students another opportunity to get vaccinated closer to home. Stillman College’s campus is their home,” David Miller, Director of Communications and Public Relations explained.

Vaccinations are not required. But they are highly recommended. This is the first of four on-campus vaccination clinics Stillman is offering before the start of Fall classes.

Marcus Allen got vaccinated before he arrived on campus. “It was a big concern. Before I even came to Stillman, I had already gotten both vaccinations. [My family] was concerned about if I got to campus, they don’t want me to come back with something. It’s a safer process if you go ahead and get the vaccine,” Allen said.

Faculty and staff are also required to undergo coronavirus testing at Stillman. They can get vaccinated for free as well.

“We have a string of student life planned for students to get them back acclimated with campus life. And it’s best everyone come back COVID-free,” Miller continued.

Students who test positive for COVID-19 can quarantine in an on-campus dorm until they test negative. Class start at Stillman on August the 18th.

