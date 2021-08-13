LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Steele man accused of making terrorist threats toward 3 court officials and their families

Alberto Flores
Alberto Flores(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLAIR Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a Steele man was charged with making terrorist threats toward three different court officials and their families, which are felonies.

Deputies said warrants were obtained on 28-year-old Alberto Flores for three counts of making a Terrorist Threat.

Investigator Will Farley said the letters were of a threatening nature were all sealed in an envelope along with toilet paper that was folded up with feces inside.

Officials at the FBI Laboratory in Quantico Virginia were able to compare the letters to sample letters written on a previous date and determine that Flores was the person who wrote the letters.

Flores who was currently incarcerated on Arson 2nd charges will be served with the new warrants and be held on a $60,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant may look a bit different than the original COVID-19...
Doctors say the Delta variant has different symptoms than original COVID-19 strain
McAdory High School
McAdory High School student stabbed, girl in custody
Tension at school board meeting in Tenn. SOURCE: Matt Masters/Williamson Home Page
‘You can leave freely, but we will find you and we know who you are’: Tensions at Tenn. school board meeting over masks
Father charged with killing children in Mexico.
Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says
Officer Pinckney Tooson was a 19-year veteran with the Birmingham Police Dept.
Birmingham Police mourn loss of veteran officer

Latest News

Ronnie Thompson
Man arrested in connection with road rage shooting of FedEx driver on I-59/20
Birmingham Mayoral Forum - Part 3
Birmingham Mayoral Forum - Part 3
Tuscaloosa police searching for pursuit suspect
Emma Nichols, Infection Prevention Nurse, Hanceville Nursing and Rehab Center, gets a COVID-19...
Hanceville Nursing and Rehab Center leads state in nursing home staff vaccinations