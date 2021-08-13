Steele man accused of making terrorist threats toward 3 court officials and their families

ST. CLAIR Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a Steele man was charged with making terrorist threats toward three different court officials and their families, which are felonies.

Deputies said warrants were obtained on 28-year-old Alberto Flores for three counts of making a Terrorist Threat.

Investigator Will Farley said the letters were of a threatening nature were all sealed in an envelope along with toilet paper that was folded up with feces inside.

Officials at the FBI Laboratory in Quantico Virginia were able to compare the letters to sample letters written on a previous date and determine that Flores was the person who wrote the letters.

Flores who was currently incarcerated on Arson 2nd charges will be served with the new warrants and be held on a $60,000 cash bond.

