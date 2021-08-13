State troopers offer tips when driving in school zones and near school busses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State Trooper Reginal King wants drivers to be as cautious on the road with school busses as he is.

“Every time that I have hands on a traffic crash that involves a school bus , my heart is immediately elevated cause I am a parent,” King said.

He said obeying the rules of the road is important where schools are now open. After a summer of driving without school bus drop-offs and pick-ups, or children walking to and from school, drivers should be reminded about the challenges of driving in or near school zones.

“The most common mistake that we see right now, that motor vehicles on a four lane or more highway making stops as the busses are stopped with the lights activated on the opposite side. State law does not require you to stop if you’re in the opposite direction,” King continued.

Troopers advise you to exercise caution and patience in that situation.

“I’m a parent myself. And I want my child along with every other parent to be safe,” King said.

State troopers could also be on patrol in rural areas where there are schools. They believe some drivers are most likely to obey traffic laws when law enforcement is visible.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.