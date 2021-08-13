LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

State troopers offer tips when driving in school zones and near school busses

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State Trooper Reginal King wants drivers to be as cautious on the road with school busses as he is.

“Every time that I have hands on a traffic crash that involves a school bus , my heart is immediately elevated cause I am a parent,” King said.

He said obeying the rules of the road is important where schools are now open. After a summer of driving without school bus drop-offs and pick-ups, or children walking to and from school, drivers should be reminded about the challenges of driving in or near school zones.

“The most common mistake that we see right now, that motor vehicles on a four lane or more highway making stops as the busses are stopped with the lights activated on the opposite side. State law does not require you to stop if you’re in the opposite direction,” King continued.

Troopers advise you to exercise caution and patience in that situation.

“I’m a parent myself. And I want my child along with every other parent to be safe,” King said.

State troopers could also be on patrol in rural areas where there are schools. They believe some drivers are most likely to obey traffic laws when law enforcement is visible.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant may look a bit different than the original COVID-19...
Doctors say the Delta variant has different symptoms than original COVID-19 strain
McAdory High School
McAdory High School student stabbed, girl in custody
Tension at school board meeting in Tenn. SOURCE: Matt Masters/Williamson Home Page
‘You can leave freely, but we will find you and we know who you are’: Tensions at Tenn. school board meeting over masks
Father charged with killing children in Mexico.
Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says
Officer Pinckney Tooson was a 19-year veteran with the Birmingham Police Dept.
Birmingham Police mourn loss of veteran officer

Latest News

From tackling the pandemic, crime and newly released census data showing Birmingham is now the...
VIDEO: Birmingham mayoral candidates address biggest issues facing city in WBRC forum
COVID Vaccines
Whitmer signs directive aimed at getting additional COVID-19 vaccine doses
Birmingham is no longer the most populated city in Alabama
Mountain Brook Police Department
Mountain Brook officer injured, but OK following pursuit